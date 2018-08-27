Senior Police Officer, Home Guards Fight Over Parking In Rajasthan

The incident occurred in the Behror area yesterday when Additional Superintendent of Police Desh Raj Yadav, posted at the anti-corruption bureau in Jaipur, parked his private vehicle on the road leading to a traffic congestion.

All India | | Updated: August 27, 2018 16:18 IST
Police said that an inquiry by an additional SP has been ordered. (Representational)

Jaipur: 

A scuffle broke out between a senior police officer and home guards over unauthorised parking of a vehicle by the former in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

He was in uniform.

"When Yadav returned, heated arguments broke out between him and two home guard jawans which led to a scuffle," Superintendent of Police of Alwar district Rajesh Singh said today.

A police head constable, who was in charge of the traffic arrangements, has been taken off duty and sent to Police Lines, he said.

Mr Singh said that an inquiry by an additional SP has been ordered.

Mr Yadav has also lodged a case against home guard jawans Khemchand and Jivanram and head constable Dharmpal at Behror police station. 

