Watch: On 'Sawan Somwar', Yogi Adityanath, Devotees Pray To Lord Shiva

Sawan 2020: On 'Sawan Somwar', UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs puja

Sawan 2020: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed puja at the Mansarovar Temple in Gorakhpur, on the auspicious 'Sawan Somwar' or the first Monday of Sawan. Sawan or Shravan, the fourth month in the Hindu Calendar, dedicated to Lord Shiva, begins today and ends on August 3. Devotees across the country observe fast and pray to Lord Shiva on every 'Sawan Somwar'.

Yogi Adityanath greeted people on Twitter on 'Sawan Somwar'. "Greetings on the first 'Somwar' of 'Sawan' - Lord Shiva's favourite and most auspicious day. May Lord Shiva's blessing keep people safe and the coronavirus be destroyed," the UP Chief Minister wrote on Twitter. The Chief Minister is the head priest of the Gorakhnath Temple.

In Varanasi, devotees took a holy dip in Ganga and offered prayers on 'Sawan Somwar.' Many gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple this morning.

Special puja and aarti was performed at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain today.

Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on 'Sawan Somwar'. Temple authorities say precautionary measure to Coronavirus were maintained.

Sawan is also the second of the Chaturmas or the four auspicious months of the year. Mythology says, it is in Sawan that Lord Shiva had chosen Parvati as his wife and the month is dedicated to Shiva and Parvati. Many devotees of Shiva fast every Monday or the 'Sawan Somwar' to seek his blessings.