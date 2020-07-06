Sawan 2020: A Look At 'Sawan Somwar' In Pictures

Sawan Somwar 2020: Devotees at Varanasi on way to Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Sawan 2020: Lakhs of devotees across the country are observing 'Sawan Somwar' on the first Somwar or Monday in the month of Sawan. The month corresponds to primarily July-August in the Gregorian calendar that we normally follow. Sawan, in the height on monsoon season in India, is significant not only for farmers and the economy but crores of devotees of Lord Shiva and Vishnu who observe vrats and do pujas in the month of Sawan.

The auspicious month of Sawan starts today and ends on August 3. It is also known as 'Shravan' and 'Avani'. Mythology says, it is in Sawan that Lord Shiva had chosen Parvati as his wife and the month is dedicated to Shiva and Parvati.

'Sawan Somwar' 2020 in pictures

In Varanasi, devotees take a holy dip in river Ganga and offer prayers.

Varanasi: Devotees take holy dip in river Ganga and offer prayers, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

Aarti and puja at Mahakaleshwar Temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

Prayers being offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

In Jharkhand, devotees offer prayers from outside the gates of the Pahari Mandir in Ranchi on 'Sawan Somwar'. Jharkhand government has extended COVID-19 lockdown till July 31.

Jharkhand: Devotees offer prayers from outside as portals of Pahari Mandir in Ranchi remain closed, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.



The state government has extended #CoronavirusLockdown till July 31.

In Haryana, devotees offer prayers at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula on 'Sawan Somwar'.

Haryana: Devotees offer prayers at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

Devotees in Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on 'Sawan Somwar'. Temperature of devotees is being checked as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Temperature of devotees is also being checked with thermometer gun, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of #Coronavirus.

In Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Varanasi: Devotees gather at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on the first Monday of 'sawan' month.

Shravan 2020: Key dates for vrat or puja in the next few days

Kamika Ekadashi (July 16): This is one of the 24 Ekadashi vrats, observed to seek the blessing of Lord Vishnu.

Shravan Somwar Vrats: Devotees fast on all Mondays and offer prayers to Shiva.

Mangala Gauri Vrats: Many married women do puja on Tuesdays for happiness of their family.

Hariyali Teej (July 23): Married women celebrate the day for the well-being of their spouse and children.

Nag Panchami (July 25): Women offer prayers and milk to the Snake God for the good health of family members.

