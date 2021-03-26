Saurabh Garg Appointed As Senior Aadhar Body UIDAI Chief

Saurabh Garg is at present serving in his cadre state Odisha. (Representational)

Senior bureaucrat Saurabh Garg has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Mr Garg is at present serving in his cadre state Odisha. He is a 1991 batch IAS officer.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Mr Garg as the CEO, UIDAI in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Sanjeev Kumar, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, has been appointed as the Chairman, Airports Authority of India (AAI), it said.

Atish Chandra will be Chairman and Managing Director, Food Corporation of India in the rank and pay of Additional Secretary, the order said.

Mr Chandra, a 1994 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, is currently Joint Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare.

There are a total of 22 bureaucrats who have been appointed to different ministries as part of Thursday's reshuffle.

Talleen Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle, Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been appointed as Member Finance, Space Commission in the rank and pay of Secretary to Government of India, it said.

Mr Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, would also hold additional charge of Member Finance, Earth Commission and Atomic Energy Commission (with headquarters at New Delhi), the order said.

Prashant Kumar Singh will be the Chief Executive Officer, Government e-Marketplace Special Purpose Vehicle in place of Kumar.

Mr Singh, a 1993 batch IAS officer, is presently serving in his cadre state Manipur.

Mukhmeet Singh Bhatia will be Director General, Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

Mr Bhatia, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is at present Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance.

Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Vivek Aggarwal has been appointed as Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare. He is currently Joint Secretary in the same department.

The ACC has also approved in-situ upgradation of 15 bureaucrats to the level of Additional Secretary.

Arvind Shrivastava and P Amudha will now be Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). They are joint secretaries in the PMO.