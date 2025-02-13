AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Turns YouTuber After Delhi Election Loss

Former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj is now a YouTuber. After his loss in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, the AAP leader has launched a YouTube channel, "Berozgar Neta", which means "unemployed politician".



Mr Bharadwaj, who lost the Greater Kailash seat to BJP's Shikha Roy, will use the platform to interact with people daily. In his first video, he shared how the election result "flipped his life by 180 degrees" and made him an "unemployed leader."

On Wednesday, he shared a video and mentioned that the goal of this channel was to communicate directly with the public and answer their queries in an "open and transparent" manner.



In the 58-second-long clip, he said, "The Delhi results announced on February 8 have changed many lives, and the situation has changed 180 degrees for people like us. It can be said that leaders like us have become unemployed."



"People are reaching out to me with messages and calls. I want to share how things change in the life of a politician after an election loss. I will also try to respond to your questions. So please join my platform," he added.



The 45-year-old engineer-turned-politician also announced his YouTube innings on X, writing, "From tomorrow I am coming among you on a new platform! Now you can also join me on YouTube, where we will discuss a new topic every day. Also, you can share your suggestions. See you tomorrow on a new journey with our first video!"

बेरोजगार नेता



कल से मैं एक नए प्लेटफॉर्म पर आपके बीच आ रहा हूँ!



अब आप YouTube पर भी मेरे साथ जुड़ सकते हैं, जहाँ हम हर रोज़ एक नए विषय पर चर्चा करेंगे।साथ ही,आप अपने सुझाव भी साझा कर सकते हैं।



कल मिलते हैं नए सफर पर अपनी पहली Video के साथ !



Link- https://t.co/FIGcEtUN5z pic.twitter.com/PZP0BoeBdS — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 12, 2025

The former legislator will discuss a new topic every day and has invited viewers to share their suggestions and participate in the discussions. So far, the channel has approximately 52,000 subscribers.



Mr Bharadwaj, a three-time MLA from Greater Kailash, held various portfolios in the Delhi government, including home, health, water, industries, transport and power, among others. He lost in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections to Shikha Roy by over 3,000 votes.



Mr Bhardwaj was among the popular AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti, and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who lost the elections this year.



The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats, ending AAP's rule in Delhi and forming the government after 27 years. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party managed to win 22 seats.