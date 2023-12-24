BJP MP's 'Bhumihar-Rajput' Reply To Question On New Wrestling Boss

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh won the WFI elections held last week

At the centre of the huge row surrounding the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today said he will never contest the wrestling body's polls again and distanced himself from new WFI president Sanjay Singh.

The six-time BJP MP, who led the wrestling body for 12 years, had to step aside earlier this year after the country's top wrestlers took to the streets, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers. In the recently-held WFI polls, his aide Sanjay Singh was elected to the top post. Sanjay Singh has said he is close to the BJP MP, but denied that he was a dummy candidate.

Responding to a mediaperson's question on whether Sanjay Singh was close to him, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "Sanjay Singh is a Bhumihar. I am Rajput, Kshatriya. There can be a relationship, friendship. He has been associated with wrestling for 15 years. Is there anyone in the wrestling circle who does not have acquaintance with me?"

The BJP MP was also asked about his "dabdaba" remark after the WFI poll results, in which he had implied that his dominance on the federation will continue. Today, he just replied, "Jo aayi woh gayi" - meaning "what came has left".

The BJP heavyweight spoke to the media shortly after the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports rapped the newly-formed WFI panel for its hasty announcement of junior national wrestling contests. The ministry also noted that the newly elected body "appears to be (in) complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code".

The ministry's action came after Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Malikkh's, whose decision to quit wrestling after Sanjay Singh's election had sparked outrage, put up a post on X, expressing concern over the venue of the junior nationals.

The contests, she said, were being held in a stronghold of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. "Now imagine what kind of atmosphere the junior women wrestlers will be competing in," she said.

Explaining why Nandini Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda was chosen as the venue, the BJP MP said all state wrestling federations had backed out from hosting the contests at such short notice.

The junior nationals, he said, needed to be held at the earliest to ensure that young wrestlers do not lose a year. Wrestling activities have remained suspended since the wrestlers' mega protest earlier this year. The WFI's elections were delayed due to pending court cases. This led to its suspension by the international wrestling body.

"All federations took this decision together for the resumption of wrestling activities," he said.

The BJP MP said he was occupied with preparations for the Lok Sabha elections due next year. Asked why he met BJP president JP Nadda, he said Mr Nadda is his leader and that there was no discussion of anything related to WFI during their meeting.