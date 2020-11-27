'Conduct Not Befitting MP': Court To Sanjay Raut, Warns Kangana Ranaut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had aimed an abusive term at actor Kangana Ranaut (File)

The Bombay High Court today reprimanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for an expletive aimed at actor Kangana Ranaut earlier this year, as the two waged a bitter battle over comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The court also cautioned Ms Ranaut, noting: "We do not agree with what she has said".

The court criticised Mr Raut for conduct that "does not befit a parliamentarian" and said it did not accept his explanation: "... (comment was) in the context of her dishonesty and that... the derogative statement made (by Ms Ranaut) insulting the State of Maharashtra and Mumbai".

"Such conduct certainly does not befit a leader like Shri Sanjay Raut who is also a parliamentarian", the court emphasised.

In September Sanjay Raut was caught on camera flinging an abusive term in his tirade against Ms Ranaut. He never apologised for the comment, but told NDTV "I may have made a mistake".

"Kangana also makes these mistakes, we have seen several times," he added, referring to Ms Ranaut's tweet about feeling unsafe in Mumbai.

The court's observation came as it ruled on a petition by Ms Ranaut against the demolition of her office (located in a bungalow in Mumbai's posh Pali Hills area) that same month. The court said the demolition was "nothing but malice in law", in a ruling seen as a big win for Ms Ranaut.

Ms Ranaut will also be compensated for the damage caused by the demolition.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC, had demolished a part of Ms Ranaut's office on September 9. The actor had alleged that the civic body's action was motivated by her comments against the Maharashtra government and the ruling Shiv Sena.

"MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) has proceeded on wrongful grounds, against the rights of the citizens. It is nothing but malice in law," a division bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and RI Chagla said.

Kangana Ranaut has been in the thick of controversies this year because of an ugly face-off with Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government over her criticism of the Sushant Singh Rajput investigation.

Matters escalated sharply after her remarks in September about feeling unsafe in Mumbai and comparing the city to PoK, with the actor accusing the civic body for targeting her for her comments.