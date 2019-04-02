Sanjay Raut Gets Notice From Election Commission For 'EVM Tampering' Reference In Editorial

Sanjay Raut mentioned EVM tampering in Begusarai in his editorial in the "Saamna"

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been served notice by the Election Commission on Monday for his editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana in which he made reference to tampering of EVMs in Begusarai.

Sanjay Raut has been asked to give a clarification by April 3 to the notice issued by Mumbai District Election Officer Shivaji Jondhale.

"A person charged with sedition is contesting Lok Sabha Election from Begusarai. He appealed for crowdfunding and got 5 lakhs rupees in 10 minutes, who are these people who are financing anti-national? A person helping a terrorist is also a terrorist. BJP has fielded Giriraj Singh from there, it's BJP's responsibility to defeat Kanhaiya Kumar, even if an EVM scam is done in Begusarai," read the editorial.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19.

Maharashtra will go to polls in the first four phases, while polling in Bihar is scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases.

Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

