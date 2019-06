Police is using forensic team and dog squad to investigate the case.

A headless body of a 55-year-old man was found in Odisha's Sambalpur village on Tuesday.

The man was sleeping outside his home when his head was chopped off by some unknown men, police said.

"We have formed a police team to find the missing head," Sanjiv Arora, police officer from Sambalpur told news agency ANI.

"We are also using forensic team and dog squad for investigation in the case," he added.