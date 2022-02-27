Congress Suspends Manipur Candidate Hours Before Vote For Backing BJP

Salam Joy Singh was the Congress candidate Wangoi constituency.

In an unprecedented move hours before the first day of voting in Manipur, the Congress has expelled its candidate from the Wangoi constituency, Salam Joy Singh, for allegedly supporting the BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh.

Salam Joy Singh has been expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party, Congress sources said, for breach of "disciplinary rules" after the party continuously received reports from Congress workers and leaders from Wangoi Assembly Constituency including some viral videos.

On Sunday, videos showing Salam Joy Singh extending his support to the incumbent BJP MLA Oinam Lukhoi Singh went viral on social media.

In a three-corner fight, BJP candidate Oinam Lukhoi Singh, NPP candidate Khuraijam Loken Singh and Congress candidate Salam Joy Singh are contesting from the Wangoi constituency.

The voters of the constituency are voting on Monday in the first phase. Manipur will vote on Saturday in the next phase and results are due on March 10.