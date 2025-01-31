In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, A Facial Recognition Breakthrough

Facial recognition technology has confirmed that the accused in actor Saif Ali Khan's stabbing case, Mohammad Shariful Islam, is the same person seen in CCTV footage from the crime scene, police said today.

Islam allegedly entered Mr Khan's residence on the 12th floor of a Bandra high-rise in the early hours of January 16 to rob the house. When confronted by Mr Khan, 54, the intruder allegedly stabbed the actor six times before escaping.

Mr Khan was rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where doctors performed emergency surgery. One of the stab wounds was dangerously close to his spinal cord, causing a spinal fluid leak. After five days in the hospital, he was discharged and advised to remain on bed rest.

Islam, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested on January 19 in Thane, a neighbouring city.

Suspect's Father's Claim

Islam's father, Mohammed Ruhul Amin, confirmed his son's political affiliation with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and claimed he fled his home country to escape political persecution.

In a telephone conversation with NDTV, Mr Amin insisted that the man arrested in Mumbai was not his son, despite police recovering Bangladeshi government documents confirming Islam's nationality.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Amin stated that his son fled Bangladesh due to what he called "false cases" filed against him under the long rule of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government. He claimed Islam felt unsafe and sought refuge in India, intending only to find work.

"For 16 years, the Hasina government was in power. There were false cases, even for mobile theft, against him. The political atmosphere was bad, and my son felt he could not live in the country," Mr Amin told NDTV.

However, when asked whether Islam left Bangladesh because of these cases, Amin denied it. Instead, he alleged "torture" by authorities due to the family's involvement in the BNP.

Mr Amin has repeatedly denied his son's involvement in the crime, questioning the reliability of CCTV footage that helped police track him down.

"The CCTV pictures are not of my son," he claimed, arguing that Islam's usual appearance does not match that of the attacker. "His face is heavy, and he has short hair. The person in the footage has long hair reaching his eyes. That is not my son."

Court Proceedings

A Mumbai court yesterday denied the police's request for extended custody of Islam. The Bandra magistrate's court ruled that no fresh grounds had been presented to justify further police custody and sent Islam to judicial remand.

However, citing provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the court noted that if new developments arise, police could request custody again within the permissible period. Under India's revised criminal laws, police can seek up to 15 days of custody, either continuously or in parts, over a 40- or 60-day period, depending on the severity of the crime.

Despite the court's denial of extended custody, Mumbai Police maintain they have "ample and strong evidence" against Islam. The police have conducted facial recognition tests on the CCTV footage, which confirmed that Islam was the person seen entering and exiting Mr Khan's building.

Fingerprint Twist

Last week, in an unexpected turn, fingerprint analysis did not match Islam's prints to those found at Mr Khan's residence. Mumbai Police had sent 19 sets of fingerprints from the crime scene to the CID. According to sources, the CID's fingerprint bureau reported a negative match with Islam.

Despite this, the police proceeded with other forensic examinations. The clothes worn by the accused, the knife used in the attack, a "gamcha" (towel), and a bag were all sent for forensic chemical analysis.

Islam is believed to have entered India illegally from Bangladesh. After crossing the border, he allegedly changed his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das. He spent time in Kolkata before moving to Mumbai.

Police are currently searching for individuals who helped him enter India and facilitated his stay. According to Islam's own statement to the police, he was promised fake Indian citizenship documents in exchange for money. His alleged motive for the burglary was to fund these documents.

Mistaken Identity

A separate controversy has emerged over the wrongful detention of Akash Kanojia, a 31-year-old man who was initially suspected in the case. Kanojia, who was arrested on a train in Chhattisgarh after a tip-off, claimed the ordeal has left his life in ruins.

In an interview with NDTV, Kanojia said he lost his job as a driver, and a marriage proposal was withdrawn due to the stigma of being falsely accused. "Why was my photo made viral? I want justice," he said.

His father, Kailash Kanojia, also criticised the police, saying, "This mistake has ruined my son's life. Now, due to the mental trauma, Akash is unable to focus on work. He has become withdrawn and has lost all motivation."

Mumbai police defended their actions, saying that detaining a suspect for questioning is standard procedure.