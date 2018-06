Yogi Adityanath never celebrates his birthday but his supporters celebrated it today. (File)

On the eve of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 46th birthday, local businessmen and traders here celebrated the occasion with a 46 kg laddoo and by cutting a saffron-coloured cake.Mr Adityanath never celebrates his birthday but his supporters celebrated it in a grand manner and decorated traffic islands with saffron-coloured balloons. Apart from many BJP leaders, Hindu Yuva Vahini general secretary P K Mall was also present at the function."It took around seven hours to prepare the laddoo as five workers were making it since 8 am and the laddoo was ready around 4 pm," Santosh Maurya , a trader said.