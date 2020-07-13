Sachin Pilot Denies Meeting Rahul Gandhi, Congress' Crisis Worsens

Sachin Pilot has denied any move to join the BJP.

Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi, signaling a worsening of the Congress crisis in Rajasthan.

Sachin Pilot was virtually served notice by his boss, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, as Congress MLAs met at his house and recommended "strict disciplinary action" against anyone who "indulges in activities against the Congress government and party, or gets involved in any conspiracy". Sachin Pilot has openly revolted against Ashok Gehlot and has so far rebuffed any attempts at a rapprochement.

He also remained firmly away from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's show of strength. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, sent to Jaipur to handle the crisis, urged: "Talk to us." Hours after this outreach, news emerged of the Congress resolution demanding action against rebels.

Sachin Pilot says he has 30 MLAs but Congress sources claim he has no more than 16. The party fears its crisis will worsen if the BJP actively tries to pull down its government with help from the sulking deputy Chief Minister.

Sachin Pilot has denied any move to join the BJP. Sources close to him say Mr Gehlot now has about 95 MLAs, six short of the half-way mark in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly.