Kerala Chief Minister To Hold All-Party Meeting On Sabarimala: Live Updates

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting to discuss the arrangements need to be made for the pilgrimage season, set to start on November 17.

November 15, 2018
Sabarimala row: Activist Trupti Desai has asked for protection for her visit to the temple.

Thiruvananthapuram: 

As the pilgrimage season is set to start at the Sabarimala Temple, the Kerala government will meet with all the political parties today to discuss the controversy over entry of women of menstruating age. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an all-party meeting to discuss the arrangements need to be made for the pilgrimage season, set to start on November 17. Over 500 young women have registered on the website of the Kerala police, for darshan, over the last one week. 3,505 protesters were arrested and 529 cases filed in connection with a series of incidents of violence in the state after the opening of the temple gate in October. Activist Trupti Desai has asked for complete police protection for her visit to the temple.

Here are live updates on Sabarimala row:


Nov 15, 2018
12:06 (IST)
"The odious politics and perfidious ways of the BJP stand exposed. Evidence has surfaced that BJP leaders in the state connived to create trouble," Mr Vijayan said on November 9
Nov 15, 2018
12:05 (IST)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP and the RSS of conspiring to create trouble at Sabarimala.
Nov 15, 2018
12:04 (IST)
Over 500 young women have registered on the website of the Kerala police.
Nov 15, 2018
12:02 (IST)
The main agenda at today's all-party meeting is reviewing the arrangements made for devotees, say sources.
Nov 15, 2018
12:00 (IST)
The two-month long annual 'Mandala Makkaravillakku' or the pilgrimage season is set to start on November 17.
Sabarimala Temple Kerala

