S Jaishankar Speaks To Israel, Iran Over Hostilities

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz and shared India's concerns over the situation arising out of the Iran-Israel hostilities.

Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel by firing hundreds of drones and missiles in response to a suspected Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus on April 1.

"Just concluded a conversation with Israel FM @Israel_katz. Shared our concern about the developments yesterday. Discussed the larger regional situation. Agreed to stay in touch," S Jaishankar said on 'X'.

In its reaction, India called for immediate de-escalation of the situation and said that its embassies in the region are in close touch with the Indian community in the region.

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community," the MEA said in a statement.

"It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

S Jaishankar also spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Following Iran's attack, the Israeli military said it and its allies have intercepted the majority of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran.

US President Joe Biden said the American military helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles launched by Iran.

