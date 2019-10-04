'Entire Neighbourhood, Minus One...': Foreign Minister's Jab At Pakistan

"The neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," he said.

"I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Mr Jaishankar said in response to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum in New Delhi.

Mr Jaishankar added that the Kashmir issue did come up during meetings in the US.

