S Jaishankar, European Union Leader Discuss Covid Challenge, Development Cooperation

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a conversation with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen on Monday on the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and issues related to development cooperation between the two sides.

During the conversation, EAM Jaishankar underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime.

"A good conversation with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships @JuttaUrpilainen. Discussed the Covid challenge, our Connectivity Partnership, and development cooperation. Underlined the importance of equitable vaccine access and a fair travel regime," Mr Jaishankar tweeted.

Currently, Mr Jaishankar is in Italy to attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit. Separately, the minister also met with OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann and discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement.

"Discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement with Secretary-General @MathiasCormann. Appreciate Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development''s contribution to the G20," EAM tweeted.

Discussed India-OECD bilateral engagement with Secretary-General @MathiasCormann.

While thanking EAM Jaishankar, Secretary-General Cormann said OECD looks forward to strengthening its partnership with India.

"Thank you for the great conversation @DrSJaishankar. The OECD looks forward to strengthening our partnership with India further and to work with you in the lead-up to your 2023 G20 Presidency," Mr Cormann tweeted.

OECD is an intergovernmental economic organisation with 38 member countries, which aims to stimulate economic progress and world trade.

Mr Jaishankar also met his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor and shared concerns with her on vaccine equity and access. "Our conversation covered shared concerns on vaccine equity & access. Also discussed our Climate Action approaches," Mr Jaishankar said in a subsequent tweet.

