Russia Says It Downs Seven Ukrainian Drones Over Belgorod, Kursk Regions

Russian air defence units shot down seven Ukrainian drones over southern Belgorod region on Monday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties.

Russia's Defence Ministry later said Russian forces had destroyed two drones over Kursk region. The ministry provided no details of the attack.

Both Belgorod and Kursk regions border Ukraine.

