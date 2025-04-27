'Runners Injured During World 10K Run': BJP MP Flags Bengaluru Potholes

Tejasvi Surya, senior BJP leader of Karnataka has written an open letter to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, hugely upset over the TCS World 10K run held over the city's potholed roads today. The MP said improving urban infrastructure, especially roads, is not possible unless civic elections are held on time. To this end, he has also written to the Centre, requesting a Constitutional amendment that would compel timely civic polls, as happens for the state assemblies.

Calling the sports event one of the "gold label athletic event in Asia", he said it was supposed to contribute to Brand Bengaluru.

Instead, it turned out an "obstacle race of sorts", where the elderly and those in wheelchairs, were left to the mercy of the potholes. "The roads are in a pathetic state, runners injured ankle... I saw so many of them trying to navigate the potholes and then getting hurt, spraining ankle then being supported by ambulance. this is extremely unfortunate," he told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The roads where it happened, were the "better ones of the city", he pointed out, questioning what would be the condition of the rest.. About how the situation can improve, he said timely civic polls is the first requirement, pointing out that the city did not have a civic election in the last two or three years.

In his letter, Mr Surya said, "While it was a matter of great pride to see close to 40 thousand people, including some of the world's best athletes, senior citizens, participate in the event, it was equally disappointing to witness the state of our city's roads and public infrastructure - right in the heart of the CBD".

My open letter to Bengaluru Incharge Minister Sri DK Shivakumar & BBMP Commissioner Sri Tushar Girinath after the #TCS10K :



Respected Sirs,



It was nice to see both of you at the flag off of the TCS World 10K in Bengaluru this morning. It shows that you value events of this... pic.twitter.com/LRclUvLJj9 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 27, 2025

"The Central Business District (CBD) roads, which are supposed to be the best roads in the city, was in an absolutely pathetic state - like the roads in the rest of the city. Not a single stretch was free of potholes. Many runners stumbled, sprained their ankles and some even got injured. Senior citizens struggled to even walk without risking a fall. Wheelchair participants had to be assisted throughout the route, not because of their condition but because of our city's unforgiving infrastructure. To add to this, garbage dumps at multiple locations, stinking corners and broken footpaths painted a very poor image of Brand Bengaluru," his letter read.

"As the Minister In-charge for the city and the BBMP Commissioner, you both are directly responsible, answerable and accountable for this state of affairs. I urge you to take this matter seriously... Our city deserves better. And as custodians of its governance, you owe it to the people," he added.