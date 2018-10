Police said that Rs 57.8 lakh was in the car when it was searched on Tuesday. (Representational image)

Nearly Rs 58 lakh in cash and one kilo of gold and silver jewellery were found in a car in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Wednesday.

Police Superintendent Vivek Singh said that Rs 57.8 lakh of cash was in the car when it was searched on Tuesday evening. The car and its four occupants were from Agra.

Madhya Pradesh goes to the polls on November 28. The police were doing a routine check of all vehicles.