BJP MP's Allegations Of Rs 500 Crore Black Money, Gold In Private Lockers Spark Controversy

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena

The BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Meena alleged on Friday that Rs 500 crore in black money and 50 kg of gold are kept in 100 private lockers in Jaipur and demanded the police open the safes.

He, however, did not disclose to whom the lockers belonged.

"There are around 100 lockers, which have around Rs 500 crore and 50 kg of gold. I will sit at the gate till the police come and open the lockers.

"If I disclose the names now, the lockers will not be opened under political pressure," Meena, a BJP candidate from the Sawai Madhopur Assembly seat, told reporters.

He called a press conference at the Pink City Press Club and requested the media accompany him to the lockers.

He went to the building where he claimed lockers were present and said, "Jaipur police should open the lockers."