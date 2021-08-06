Rs 48 Crore Heroin Smuggled From Manipur To Delhi. See How It Was Hidden

The truck seized from heroin smugglers by the Delhi Police Special Cell

A big smuggling group has been busted in Delhi, leading to the recovery of 12 kg heroin worth Rs 48 crore, the Delhi Police said today. Four people have been arrested.

The operation by the special cell of the Delhi Police led to the arrest of the alleged kingpin Mohammed Abdur Razak and his aides Shahnawaz Hussian, Sachit and Mohammed Idris Ali.

A truck and a scooty used by the gang have been seized, the police said.

Shahnawaz told the police that he has been to Manipur several times in the last 3-4 years in his truck to bring heroin, which was hidden in a secret compartment under the vehicle. He also made stops in Guwahati in Assam and other parts of the state to make deals, the police said.

A secret compartment under the truck used to hide drugs

Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Yadav said interrogation of some accused arrested in recent raids gave them some good leads, which eventually helped in catching these four men. Mr Yadav said the narcotics have been targeted for distribution in northern states.

Afghanistan is one of the suspected routes from where the heroin came, the police officer said.

For the last three-four years heroin has also been coming from Manipur, which shares a border with Myanmar, and from there the narcotics are smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and then distributed across the country, the police officer said.

This particular four-man group got the latest batch of low-grade heroin from suppliers in Manipur and brought them to Delhi, where they worked to improve the quality for sell in the National Capital Region (NCR) and UP areas, the police said.

The operation by the special cell of the Delhi Police led to the arrest of four men

The heroin suppliers in Manipur are suspected to be hiding in remote hills near the border with Myanmar, the police said.