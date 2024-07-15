How Cyber Thieves Cleaned Out Rs 16.5 Crore From Bank In Noida

Nainital Bank's IT manager filed a complaint with the police (File)

In a major cyber heist, over Rs 16 crore was cleaned out of Nainital Bank's Noida branch after its servers were hacked and money was transferred to 89 different accounts.

Cybercriminals entered the bank's Real Time Gross Settlement, or RTGS, channel by hacking the manager's login credentials and wiped out Rs 16.5 crore between June 16 and June 20.

The bank's IT manager, Sumit Kumar Srivastava, went to the cyber crime police station and filed a complaint. The balance sheet was being tallied for June when the heist was noticed, Mr Srivastava said in his complaint.

On June 17, the balance sheet was found short of Rs 3,60,94,020 during a regular audit of the RTGS, the complaint said, adding that the fraud was revealed when they could not match the balance sheet for several days.

"A case has been registered by the IT manager of the Nainital Bank. He said that about Rs 16.5 crore was withdrawn by hacking the manager's credentials and the bank's server. This happened between June 16 and June 20. The money was transferred to 89 accounts. A team has been formed to probe the matter," ACP Cyber Crime Vivek Ranjan Rai told NDTV.