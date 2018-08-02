Likely To Add 34,000 More Vacancies For Technicians, Pilots: Railway Ministry

The Ministry had earlier announced the recruitment for 26,502 vacancies in February, which is likely to be increased to about 60,000.

All India | | Updated: August 02, 2018 22:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Likely To Add 34,000 More Vacancies For Technicians, Pilots: Railway Ministry

Railways is likely to recruit more than one lakh personnel on various posts. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Railway Ministry on Thursday announced that it is likely to increase the vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots and Technicians from 26,502 advertised earlier to nearly 60,000.

"The Ministry had earlier announced the recruitment for 26,502 such posts in February. More than 47 lakh candidates applied to take the recruitment examination. The notified 26,502 vacancies are likely to be increased to about 60,000," a Ministry statement said.

The Indian Railways is likely to recruit more than one lakh personnel on various posts in the current financial year through the Railway Recruitment Board.

The Ministry said that maximum care has been taken to allocate centres to the candidates in the same or nearby cities for the recruitment test which are due to be held soon.

"More than 71 per cent candidates, that is, nearly 34 lakh candidates, have been allocated centres within 200 km of their hometowns. About 99 per cent candidates with disabilities, and women, have been allotted centres within 200 km of their hometowns."

Around nine lakh candidates from Bihar, 9.5 lakh from Uttar Pradesh and nearly 4.5 lakh from Rajasthan have applied for the recruitment exam. "Interstate movement of some candidates is inevitable," the Ministry said.

"It was ensured that candidates who had applied early are accommodated in their own or nearby cities and states whereas those who applied late had to be moved out," it added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian Railwaysrecruitment drive

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusXiaomi Mi A2Jio GigaFiberVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................