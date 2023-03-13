Electric Scooter Explodes In Karnataka Home, 5 Of Family Have Narrow Escape

The incident took place when five people were inside the house.

Five people of a family in Karnataka's Mandya district had a narrow escape when an electric scooter exploded inside their house, burning several household items and appliances. An electric scooter from the Route Electric company, which was charging inside a home, suddenly exploded within minutes of being plugged in. The incident took place in Valagerehalli village of Maddur taluk of Mandya district in Karnataka.

The owner of the vehicle, Muthuraj, who had purchased the e-scooter for Rs 85,000 about six months ago from a showroom in Mandya, had parked it inside the house for charging around 8:30 am today. Within minutes, the battery exploded, and the scooty was engulfed in flames. The incident took place when five people were inside the house.

Fortunately, everyone was away from the scooter at the time of the accident and had a narrow escape. However, due to this explosion, a TV, a fridge, a dining table, mobile phones, and other items were burnt.

"At the time of the accident, my family members were all present. There was a child close to the scooty when it caught fire. We couldn't control the fire," Muthuraj said.

"Two-three mobile phones have been damaged. All the household items like fridge, TV, dining table, the glasses shattered due to the impact," he added.