Rohit Sharma Caught Speeding At 215 kph In His Lamborghini: Report

Team India will play their fourth match in the ongoing World Cup today.

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma received three speeding tickets on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway while driving to join his team for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup, the Pune Mirror reports.

According to the report, the Indian cricket captain, 36, sped down the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in his Lamborghini, reaching speeds of over 200 km/h and even touching 215 km/h at one point.

Traffic police officials worried about Mr Sharma speeding on the highway and suggested he travel in the team bus with a police escort.

After a disappointing duck in India's tournament opener against Australia, the right-handed batter bounced back in style, scoring a century and a half-century in the next two games against Afghanistan and Pakistan, helping India chase down targets of 273 and 192 runs, respectively.

Mr Sharma is the fourth-top run-scorer in the tournament with 217 runs at an average of 72.33 in three matches. He smashed two records in the match against Afghanistan: most sixes hit by a player across all three formats and most centuries scored by a single player in ODI World Cup history.

Team India will play their fourth match in the ongoing World Cup today, against Bangladesh at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium.