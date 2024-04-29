Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's Daughter, Files Nomination From Saran: 5 Facts

Rohini Acharya Yadav, the daughter of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, will fight the Lok Sabha polls from the Saran seat in Bihar. Ms Yadav, who is representing the INDIA alliance, will face BJP's Rajiv Pratap Rudy. She filed her nomination on Monday.

Some facts about Rohini Acharya Yadav:

1. Born in June 1979, Rohini Yadav is the fourth child of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi. She comes from one of the strongest political families in the country and both her parents have served as chief minister of Bihar. In 2002, Ms Yadav got married to software engineer Rao Sumaresh Singh. The couple has three kids – two sons and a daughter.

2. A doctor by profession, Rohini Yadav moved out of India after her marriage. She has stayed away from the political limelight for most of her life.

3. In 2022, Ms Yadav made headlines after she donated one of her kidneys to her father at a Singapore-based hospital. This gesture was praised by various politicians, including Lalu Yadav's rivals such as BJP's Giriraj Singh and Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP from Jharkhand.

4. While she wasn't a part of active politics, Rohini Yadav would often comment on social media on political developments. Earlier this year, when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulled the plug on the alliance with RJD and returned to the NDA fold, Ms Yadav's words sparked a row. Her “garbage returns to the dustbin” comment courted controversy, with many demanding an apology from her. The RJD, however, hit back saying she didn't name anyone in her posts.

5. With her electoral debut from the Saran seat, Rohini Yadav has become the fourth child of Lalu Yadav to formally join politics. Her brother Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Another brother Tej Pratap Yadav is an MLA, while elder sister Misa Bharti is a Rajya Sabha member.



