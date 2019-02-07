Robert Vadra To Appear Before Enforcement Directorate For Round 2 Today: Live Updates

On Wednesday, Mr Vadra was questioned for more than five hours by Enforcement Directorate.

Businessman Robert Vadra will appear at the Enforcement Directorate office again today, nearly 12 hours after he left the probe agency's office after hours of questioning in a money laundering case.

The brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear for questioning at 10:30 am.

The case involves nine luxury properties based in London allegedly owned by Mr Vadra worth several million ponds. NDTV has learnt from sources that Mr Vadra has denied any association with absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his cousin Summit Chadha, key to the case. He has also denied that he directly or indirectly owns properties in London.

The 49-year-old has got immunity from arrest till February 16. He has called the cases against him a political witch-hunt. He left the agency's office close to 10 pm, nearly six hours after he went inside.

Mr Vadra's lawyer said the businessman has signed an undertaking that he will appear for questioning whenever summoned.

