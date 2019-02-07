Robert Vadra To Appear Before Enforcement Directorate For Round 2 Today: Live Updates

All India | Posted by | Updated: February 07, 2019 10:55 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Robert Vadra To Appear Before Enforcement Directorate For Round 2 Today: Live Updates

On Wednesday, Mr Vadra was questioned for more than five hours by Enforcement Directorate.

New Delhi: 

Businessman Robert Vadra will appear at the Enforcement Directorate office again today, nearly 12 hours after he left the probe agency's office after hours of questioning in a money laundering case. 

The brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to appear for questioning at 10:30 am. On Wednesday, Mr Vadra was questioned for more than five hours by Enforcement Directorate.  

The case involves nine luxury properties based in London allegedly owned by Mr Vadra worth several million ponds. NDTV has learnt from sources that Mr Vadra has denied any association with absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari and his cousin Summit Chadha, key to the case. He has also denied that he directly or indirectly owns properties in London.

The 49-year-old has got immunity from arrest till February 16. He has called the cases against him a political witch-hunt. He left the agency's office close to 10 pm, nearly six hours after he went inside.

Mr Vadra's lawyer said the businessman has signed an undertaking that he will appear for questioning whenever summoned.

Here are the updates on the story:


Feb 07, 2019
10:55 (IST)
The case involves nine London-based properties allegedly owned by Mr Vadra worth several million pounds. Three of these are villas, the rest luxury flats purchased between 2005 and 2010.
Feb 07, 2019
10:04 (IST)
Mr Vadra's lawyer said the  49-year-old businessman has signed an undertaking that he will appear for questioning whenever summoned.

Feb 07, 2019
10:03 (IST)
Yesterday, Robert Vadra was quizzed for over five hours in a money laundering case after a court asked that he join the investigation. The 49-year-old, who was dropped to the central Delhi office of the agency by wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has got immunity from arrest till February 16. He has called the cases against him a political witch-hunt. He left the agency's office close to 10 pm, nearly six hours after he went inside.
No more content

Trending

Robert VadraEnforcement Directorate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraMughal GardenAssam BudgetValentine Week ListRBILive TVWhatsAppHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekShatrughan SinhaRedmi 6 ProRose DayMoto G7INX Media Case

................................ Advertisement ................................