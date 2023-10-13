Akshata Murty's Net Worth Likely To Jump By Rs 138 Crore In 2023

Akshata Murty's net worth is likely to grow by approximately Rs 138 crore.

With the IT giant Infosys releasing its earnings for the quarter that ended in September 2023, a lot of buzz is around a jump in the net worth of Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

At its second quarterly earnings announcement for the financial year 2023-24 on Thursday, October 12, 2023, Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.

Akshata Murty holds a total of 3,89,57,096 equity shares of the IT giant, as per the company's shareholding pattern. This makes up to 1.05 per cent of Infosys' total paid up capital, making Murty a promoter of the software services exporter.

As Infosys announced an interim dividend of Rs 18 per share on Thursday, Rishi Sunak's wife's net worth is expected to grow to Rs 70,12,27,728, resulting by multiplying Rs 18 with 3,89,57,096 shares. Murthy's total worth from only Infosys' shareholding stands at a whopping Rs 70.12 crore.

Following Infosys' earnings result for the June 2023 quarter, an interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per share was announced, which had increased Ms Murty's worth by around Rs 68 crore in the month of June.

In the ongoing calendar year 2023, Akshata Murty's net worth is likely to grow by approximately Rs 138 crore.

Infosys' US Dollar revenue exceeded the CNBC-TV18 poll forecast of $4.65 billion at $4.71 billion for the September quarter. Its US Dollar revenue increased by 2.2 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, higher than a forecasted 0.8 percent sequential growth.

The company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin stood at 21.2 percent in the quarter under focus, 20 basis points higher than the estimated 21 percent.

