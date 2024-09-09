Retired Soldier Kidnapped, Body Found 2 Days Later In Manipur

Limlal Mate, a retired Army man

A retired soldier kidnapped by suspected militants was found dead in Manipur on Monday after two days of extensive searches, an official said.

The death comes amid spurt of fresh violence in Manipur in which at least six people were killed in the state's ethnically diverse Jiribam district, which was earlier largely untouched by the ethnic clashes, on Saturday.

Fighting broke out in the northeastern state more than a year ago between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community. The conflict has simmered since then, splitting previously cohabitating communities along ethnic lines.

Police sources said that the body of Limlal Mate was found between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts.

Sources have confirmed that the victim was a retired Army man.

The victim's son, Thangminlun Mate, lodged an FIR at the Gamnom Saparmeina Police station in Kangpokpi district claiming that his father was kidnapped by suspected militants while he went to purchase household items at Shantipur over the weekend.

"Today (Monday), I learned through social media that my father was mercilessly killed in the Phumlou area," Thangminlun Mate said in his FIR and demanded stern action against the perpetrators.

Earlier today, thousands of students protested in front of the Manipur secretariat and Raj Bhavan, demanding action against those behind the recent drone and missile attacks, and calling for the protection of the state's "territorial and administrative integrity".

On Sunday, the state government during a meeting with Governor had also demanded that the "Home ministry-run Unified Command" be handed over to the state government.

The Unified Command oversees security operations in the state and includes various security agencies.