'Serious Threat': Rebel Karnataka Lawmakers Write To Mumbai Police Again

Fourteen Karnataka rebel lawmakers, who are staying at a hotel in Mumbai after resigning from the state assembly last week, have written to the Mumbai Police again to seek protection from senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, who may try to meet them.

Mr Kharge and Karanataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara are likely to visit the rebel lawmakers at Renaissance Hotel in Powai this morning for negotiations.

In their letter, the rebel leaders have also named senior Ghulam Nabi Azad. "We have absolutely no intentions in meeting Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji or Ghulam Nabi Azad ji or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra and Karnataka Congress team leader or any other political leader... we anticipate serious threat from them," the letter reads.

Last week, Congress leader DK Shivakumar, known to be the party's troubleshooter, was stopped from entering the hotel after the rebels wrote to the Mumbai police asking for protection from him and other leaders who may try to meet them.

The rebel lawmakers may also approach the Supreme Court against these Congress leaders if they try to meet them. The top court on Friday said no decision would be taken on the resignation or disqualification of the rebel coalition legislators until Tuesday.

Among those who have sent this letter to Mumbai police is Congress legislator MTB Nagaraj, who on Saturday had agreed to come back to the coalition fold after being coaxed by Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

On Sunday, however, he was seen climbing onto a private jet with state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant, Santosh, walking behind him at HAL airport in Bengaluru. Over an hour later, he emerged from Mumbai airport.

Sixteen legislators of the JDS-Congress coalition and two independent lawmakers resigned from the state assembly last week plunging the year-old HD Kumaraswamy coalition government into trouble.

If the resignations are accepted, the coalition's 118 members will come down to 100 and the majority mark will drop from 113 to 105. The BJP has 105 members and the support of the two Independents, which takes its tally to 107.

