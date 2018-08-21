Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Alleges Death Threat, Complaint Lodged

Ashfaq Karim was elected to the Upper House in April this year.

Patna: 

An RJD MP complained to police yesterday that he has received death threat through an sms from an unidentified number, following which an FIR was registered.

According to the SHO of Shastri Nagar Police Station, Nihar Bhushan, an FIR was lodged against unknown persons on the basis of a written complaint by Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Ashfaq Karim, who lives in an apartment in Ashiyana Nagar locality.

A businessman who also runs a number of educational institutes, Mr Karim was elected to the Upper House in April this year.

In his complaint, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that he received the sms this afternoon and it had made him worry about his own safety and that of his family.

The SHO said, "We are investigating the matter. The number from which the message was sent would be put on surveillance and the sender would be nabbed." 

