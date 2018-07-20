Rape Accused Pastor Arrested From Delhi Airport By Punjab Police

The victim in her complaint had accused the pastor of sexually assaulting her and threatening to upload the video of her sexual assault on social media if she lodged a complaint against him.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2018 03:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rape Accused Pastor Arrested From Delhi Airport By Punjab Police

The pastor was absconding since registration of the case, police said. (Representational image)

Chandigarh: 

The Punjab police today said it has arrested a pastor, allegedly on the run in a rape case, from Delhi airport minutes before he was to take a flight out of the country.

Accused identified as Bajinder Singh had been booked in a rape case filed by a woman in Zirakpur in Mohali in May this year.

The pastor was absconding since registration of the case, said a Zirakpur police official.

He said Mr Singh was arrested from Delhi airport yesterday when he was about to board a flight for England.

Mr Singh was a pastor at a church in Jalandhar district and claimed to be a "healer" as well.

The victim in her complaint had accused the pastor of sexually assaulting her and threatening to upload the video of her sexual assault on social media if she lodged a complaint against him.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Punjab

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................