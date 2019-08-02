'BSP Gives Tickets For Money': Rajasthan Lawmaker From Mayawati's Party

Mr Guda is likely to face strict disciplinary action for his remark (File)

A Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker in Rajasthan on Thursday made a shocking claim in the state legislature as he said those who could pay money get party tickets to contest elections.

Ranvir Singh Guda, one of the six BSP lawmakers in Rajasthan, made the remark during a panel discussion in the assembly.

"In our party, tickets are given in return of money. If a person gives more money, the ticket is given to them and if a third person offers more money, then the ticket is given to them," he claimed, taking a veiled dig at BSP chief Mayawati.

Mr Guda posed the question to one of the panellists of the session, Suhas Palshikar, an academician and political scientist, who chose not to answer, reports news agency PTI.

However, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore, who was also on the panel, said Mr Guda will have to seek an answer directly from BSP chief Mayawati.

Mr Guda may face strict disciplinary action for his remark.

In that case, Mr Guda can join the ruling Congress, political analysts say.

In 2008, the lawmaker had led the BSP legislators merging with the Congress, which was in minority in the assembly.

The BSP lawmakers in Rajasthan are currently supporting the Congress government in the assembly, along with 12 independents.

This is not the first time disgruntled leaders have accused the BSP of accepting money in return of poll tickets. In 2016, Swami Prasad Maurya, a senior party leader in Uttar Pradesh then, had said after quitting that the BSP had become a "ticket-selling factory".

With inputs from PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.