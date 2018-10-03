Justice Ranjan Gogoi To Take Oath As 46th Chief Justice Of India: Live Updates

Justice Ranjan Gogoi will bethe first person from the North East to become the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi will be sworn in today as the 46th Chief Justice of India. He will succeed Justice Dipak Misra, who retired on October 1. Justice Gogoi will be administered oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in the Rastrapathi Bhavan. Justice Gogoi will be the first person from the North East to become the Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gogoi was among four most senior judges who called a press conference in January and criticised Justice Dipak Misra on various issues, especially the manner of allocation of cases to certain benches. Justices J Chelameswar (since retired), Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph were among those who addressed the press conference, perhaps a first in the history of the Indian judiciary.

