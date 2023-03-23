Ramadan 2023: Know The Date, History and Significance

During Ramadan, Muslimsconsume food before sunrise and only break fast after sunset. (Representational)

Ramadan will begin on March 23 in India. It is that time of the year when Muslims observe a month-long period of fasting from dawn to dusk. This is accompanied by nightly prayers that culminate in Eid al-Fitr.

Date

In India, Muslims will observe fast from March 23. The beginning of the holy month depends on the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan 2023 is expected to end on April 22 or 23, following the moon sighting over Mecca.

Significance

During Ramadan, Muslims consume food before sunrise and only break fast after sunset. People try to deepen their understanding of Quran during this month. Many also get involved in charity drives to help people in need.

Here are some wishes to share this Ramadan.