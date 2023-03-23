Ramadan 2023: Know The Date, History and Significance

Ramadan will begin on March 23 in India. It is that time of the year when Muslims observe a month-long period of fasting from dawn to dusk. This is accompanied by nightly prayers that culminate in Eid al-Fitr.
Date
In India, Muslims will observe fast from March 23. The beginning of the holy month depends on the sighting of the moon over Mecca. Ramadan 2023 is expected to end on April 22 or 23, following the moon sighting over Mecca.
Significance
During Ramadan, Muslims consume food before sunrise and only break fast after sunset. People try to deepen their understanding of Quran during this month. Many also get involved in charity drives to help people in need.
Here are some wishes to share this Ramadan.
- Ramadan is to remind everyone of the poor and less fortunate, a time for charity, compassion, abstinence, and forgiveness. Happy Ramadan
- May Allah bless you and protect you from all sins. May peace, joy and hope be filled in your house. Have a blessed Ramadan
- May we enter this month of Ramadan in safety, faith, and peace.
- May you enjoy the melodious recitation of the Quran this month.
- Wishing you health, wealth, and happiness this Ramadan.
- May this divine month of Ramadan erase your sinful past and bless the heart with love, kindness, and mercy. Happy Ramadan brother.
- May this month fill your heart with mercy, your soul become kind, politeness take over your arrogance, and this Ramadan be your guide in life.
- May Ramadan bring you closer to having your prayers answered.
- May your faith be further emboldened this Ramadan.
- Let Allah guide you and protect you this Ramadan and always.