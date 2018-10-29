Ayodhya Issue Stuck In Court Due To Radical Muslims, Congress: Shia Board

The Supreme Court today directed listing of the Ayodhya temple matter in January for hearing. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has blamed the Congress party and "radical Muslim leaders" for the Ayodhya land dispute being entangled in "legalities."

"Due to some radical Muslims and politics of the Congress party, the issue of construction of the Ram Temple is stuck in courts," the Shia body chief, Syed Waseem Rizvi, said today.

A number of petitions have challenged the Allahabad High Court's 2010 verdict partitioning the land into three, between the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram, a party to the case).

Last year, the Shia Central Waqf board said it was in favour of a grand Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

"The God who decides the fate of mankind in the whole world is today waiting for a human court to decide on his own abode. This is a matter of shame for all human beings all across the world," Mr Rizvi said.

The Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute will be taken up not now but in January, the Supreme Court said in a four-minute hearing today.