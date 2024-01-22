Ram Temple Inauguration: Are Stock Markets, Banks Open? Check Details

Public sector banks and regional rural banks will have a half-day off today.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is set to take place today between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly to the holy city to participate in the ceremony.

Celebrities from all walks of life have arrived in Ayodhya for the grand ceremony. To mark the occasion, several states have declared today as a public holiday. In some states, the offices will remain open for half a day.

Will stock markets be open today?

Today the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed in Maharashtra for the Ram temple ceremony. Trading will resume on Tuesday.

The markets saw a slight decline in the last session, with the Nifty 50 down by 0.23% and the S&P BSE Sensex falling by 0.4%, mainly due to losses in IT stocks and Hindustan Unilever.

As a result, there will be no trading in certain segments today, including equity, equity derivatives, and SLB. Currency derivatives trading will also be suspended for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir ceremony.

Will banks be open today?

Public sector banks and regional rural banks will have a half-day off today for the Ram temple consecration ceremony.

Major private sector banks in UP like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank will be closed, with HDFC Bank observing a full-day closure in both UP and Uttarakhand.

Full list of holidays on January 22nd:

Full-day public holiday:

- Himachal Pradesh

- Maharashtra

- Uttar Pradesh

- Goa

- Puducherry

- Chandigarh

Half-day public holiday:

- Delhi

- Assam

- Madhya Pradesh

- Jammu and Kashmir

- Tripura

- Chhattisgarh

- Rajasthan

- Gujarat

- Uttarakhand

- Odisha

School holiday:

- Uttar Pradesh

- Chhattisgarh

- Goa

- Madhya Pradesh

- Maharashtra

- Assam

Half-day for schools:

- Delhi

- Gujarat

- Haryana

- Rajasthan

Liquor shops closed in:

- Uttar Pradesh

- Madhya Pradesh

- Haryana

- Rajasthan

- Assam

- Chhattisgarh

- Uttarakhand

Fish and meat shops closed in:

- Assam

Slaughterhouses closed in:

- Uttar Pradesh

- Gujarat

- Chhattisgarh