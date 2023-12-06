Rajput Leader Who Was Shot Dead Requested Security Many Times: Rajasthan BJP MP

Sukhdev Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur by unidentified bike-borne criminals (File)

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena has alleged that the previous Rajasthan government had neglected the security demands of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, who was shot dead at his home in Jaipur a day ago.

Mr Meena while talking to news agency ANI claimed that Sukdev Gogamedi had requested security cover after being threatened by hardcore criminals. However, the previous government ignored it.

Sukhdev Gogamedi was shot dead in Jaipur on Tuesday by unidentified bike-borne criminals.

"Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi had requested state government security several times, he was being threatened by hardcore criminals, still government did not provide security to him and this is the result of that...new Chief Minister has not been decided and oath taking has not happened yet but our party demands the arrest of such criminals...Congress is doing politics on this, Mr Gehlot shouldn't have made such a statement. Everybody needs to work together on this," said the BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Union minister Kailash Choudhary condemned the killing and said, "There is no place for goons in Rajasthan. Punishment should be given to those who indulge in criminal activities."

"This is a highly condemnable incident and this is a result of the collapse of law and order in Rajasthan during the Congress government. We demand that the criminals should be arrested by the police at the earliest," said Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Earlier, Rajasthan DGP Umesh Mishra informed that raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the criminals.

"Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and one of his bodyguards were shot. An accused accompanying the killers was also shot, who has died. Raids are being conducted at the possible hideouts of the criminals," said the DGP.

"We spoke to the Haryana DG and assistance has been sought. Rohit Godara gang has taken responsibility for the murder, they will be arrested soon," DGP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)