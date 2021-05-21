On Rajiv Gandhi's Death Anniversay, Congress Leader Tweets Throwback Pics

On Rajiv Gandhi's 30th death anniversary, Milind Deora shared a photo of him with the Deoras.

Today marks the 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and social media tributes have been pouring in from all quarters for the leader. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber on May 21, 1991 in Tamil Nadu. He was attending an election meeting in the state at the time of the attack.

Paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Milind Deora said in a tweet, “30 years ago today, India's youngest Prime Minister's life was cut short by terrorists. His dreams, vision and legacy still live on in our hearts and minds.”

Along with the tweet, he had also shared a few photos of Rajiv Gandhi on public visits as well as one where he is seen with Mr Deora's family. The first photo features the late prime minister with Mr Deora's father Murali Deora, mother Shrimati Hema Deora, and brother. Murali Deora was a veteran politician and Member of Parliament.

In another photo, Rajiv Gandhi can be seen with his wife Sonia Gandhi.

Several internet users paid their respects to Rajiv Gandhi by responding to and sharing the tweet.

His daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, posted a photo, where her father is seen talking to a few injured people, and wrote, “There is no greater strength than love, no greater courage than kindness, no greater power than compassion and no greater teacher than humility.”

The Congress party, too, shared a tweet with the hashtag “RememberingRajivGandhi”.

For a leader, all that matters is the welfare of his people.#RememberingRajivGandhipic.twitter.com/wkxj4XZDMM — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021

In another tweet, the party said, “A clear, foresighted and committed leadership can benefit a nation for decades to come. Rajiv ji has proved that time and again.”

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav, also paid tributes.

Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 21, 2021

अपनी दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति, दूरदर्शिता एवं आधुनिक सोच के बल पर 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत की आधारशिला रखने वाले भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ।

उन्होंने कंप्यूटर एवं संचार क्रांति की नींव रख कर भारत को एक नई दिशा प्रदान की। pic.twitter.com/VCcKJuRfRI — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) May 21, 2021

Sincere and humble tributes to former Prime Minister Sh. #RajivGandhi ji.#RememberingRajivGandhi — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 21, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber. He had become India's youngest prime minister at the age of 40, after the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, in 1984, and served till December 2, 1989.

May 21 is also observed as Anti-Terrorism Day.