Rajiv Bansal Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Secretary

Indian Administration Services (IAS) officer Rajiv Bansal took charge as the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday. Before this appointment, Mr Bansal was holding the position of Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

Mr Bansal, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, took over the charge of Civil Aviation Secretary from Pardeep Singh Kharola who superannuated on Thursday.

Earlier, Mr Bansal has held the charge as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Secretary in Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), and Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

