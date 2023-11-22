'Launched Rahul Gandhi 20 Times, But...': Amit Shah's Swipe At Sonia Gandhi

He further accused Ashok Gehlot of being involved in appeasement for vote bank politics.

Comparing the governance of BJP and Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the policies of PM Modi has taken the country's economy from 11th to 5th position globally while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is repeatedly engaged in relaunching her son Rahul Gandhi in the politics.

"Modi ji launches Chandrayaan while Sonia ji wants to launch her son. She launched Rahul ji 20 times but this vehicle is such that it does not get launched at all," mocked Amit Shah while addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Raniwara on Wednesday.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's achievements, Mr Shah said, "Congress party is a family-based party. Gehlot ji wants to make his son the Chief Minister and Sonia ji wants to make her son the Prime Minister. They will not think about you. But Modi ji is thinking of you all. Only Modi ji thinks about you.".

"Modi ji has made the country safe and prosperous. Brought India's economy from 11th to fifth position. Rajpath was renamed as Kartavya Path freeing the country from British influence. Built a new Parliament and got the first bill 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' passed in the Parliament. By this Bill, women will now get 33 per cent reservation in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies," Mr Shah added.

He further accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of being involved in appeasement for vote bank politics.

Further, he alleged that the Gehlot government cheated the youth in the state through the paper leak scam.

"In the last 5 years, the Gehlot government has cheated more than 40 lakh youth by leaking papers. 40 lakh youth worked hard all night to prepare for the paper, but Gehlot and company leaked the paper to provide jobs to their kin," Mr Shah said.

"The BJP government will buy millet at MSP. The BJP will give gas cylinders for Rs 450. BJP will bear the health expenses of the poor up to Rs 10 lakh. Also, every poor will be given free food grains till 2029 under the Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana. PM Modi has done so many development works," he added.

Amit Shah further slammed the Gehlot government and said that he had never seen a more corrupt government in his entire life.

"Congress can never uproot corruption or atrocities from Rajasthan. They can never develop Rajasthan. Only PM Modi can safeguard the rights of the people of Rajasthan and develop it," Mr Shah outlined.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar. In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73.

