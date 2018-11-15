Party To Decide My Constituency For Rajasthan Polls, Says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot is spearheading the Congress campaign in Rajasthan.

For the December 7 assembly elections in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, who is spearheading the Congress campaign in the state, said that he has left the decision of the constituency he would fight from to the party high command.



The Congress had announced that former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Mr Pilot would be contesting the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Ever since the announcement, the party workers from Jaipur, Bhilwara, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Bundi, Kota, and Tonk have been urging Mr Pilot to contest from their areas.

However, he said that he had left the final decision on the party high command. "It is the party's decision that I have to contest the elections. I am a diligent party worker. I have left the decision of choosing my constituency to the party," Mr Pilot told ANI.

He further said that the party has done a lot of brainstorming over the list of candidates which will be out soon. "It is a good sign that most of the leaders and party workers have agreed to the names the party has decided upon," he said.

Reacting to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Harish Meena's decision to quit the ruling party and join the Congress, Mr Pilot said, "If the senior leaders like Mr Meena are so unhappy with the BJP, one can imagine about the plight of common people."

The assembly elections in Rajasthan will take place in a single phase for all 200 seats on December 7. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.