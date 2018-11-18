Rajasthan Congress Suspends Leader After Her Remark Against Sachin Pilot

Spardha Chaudhary accused Sachin Pilot of irregularities in ticket distribution.

All India | | Updated: November 18, 2018 04:15 IST
The 200-member Rajasthan assembly goes to the polls on December 7. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Rajasthan Congress on Saturday suspended party leader Spardha Chaudhary after she accused state party chief Sachin Pilot of taking money for ticket distribution.

Livid at being denied a ticket despite assurances from the party for fielding her from Phulera, Ms Chaudhary accused Mr Pilot of irregularities in ticket distribution while her supporters staged a demonstration outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in the national capital. 

She has been suspended from the party for six years on grounds of indiscipline, said a party source. 

The Congress, which released its second candidate list, fielded Vidyadhar Choudhary from Phuelra. 

The 200-member Rajasthan assembly goes to the polls on December 7.

