Rajasthan Congress Suspends Leader After Her Remark Against Sachin Pilot

The 200-member Rajasthan assembly goes to the polls on December 7. (File)

The Rajasthan Congress on Saturday suspended party leader Spardha Chaudhary after she accused state party chief Sachin Pilot of taking money for ticket distribution.

Livid at being denied a ticket despite assurances from the party for fielding her from Phulera, Ms Chaudhary accused Mr Pilot of irregularities in ticket distribution while her supporters staged a demonstration outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence in the national capital.

She has been suspended from the party for six years on grounds of indiscipline, said a party source.

The Congress, which released its second candidate list, fielded Vidyadhar Choudhary from Phuelra.

The 200-member Rajasthan assembly goes to the polls on December 7.