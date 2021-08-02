Rain Live updates: Heavy Rain Expected In Delhi, Says Weather Department

Light rain would occur over Delhi and its adjoining areas

The national capital is likely to witness heavy rain on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The city registered 13 mm rain in the last 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 90 per cent. The city's maximum temperature on Monday is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

