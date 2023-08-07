Rahul Gandhi's New Twitter Bio After Lok Sabha Membership Restored

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the case was put on hold by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today changed his Twitter bio to "Member of Parliament" after his Lok Sabha membership was restored. Mr Gandhi's bio had previously read "Dis'Qualified MP" following his suspension from the lower house over a criminal defamation case filed against him for his 'Modi' surname remarks.

His Twitter bio now reads, "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi. Member of the Indian National Congress. Member of Parliament."

Mr Gandhi's conviction in the case was put on hold by the Supreme Court on Friday, which in its order stated that while the Congress leader's remarks were not in good taste, his disqualification from parliament would affect his constituents.

The trial court had sentenced Mr Gandhi to a maximum penalty of two years in prison, which would have disqualified him from being a Member of Parliament. However, the Supreme Court noted that if the sentence had been one day shorter, he would not have been disqualified as an MP.

The Congress said that it would Mr Gandhi to be a key speaker in the debate on the no-confidence motion, which is likely to be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow.

Mr Gandhi, who represents Kerala's Wayanad, was given a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc on his arrival in the parliament today. He arrived at the Parliament House complex at around 12 noon and proceeded directly to the Mahatma Gandhi statue, where he paid his respects.