Rahul Gandhi's Credibility Eroded Further: Arun Jaitley On Rafale Remarks

Arun Jaitley said in a video message that there should be sanctity to every word spoken by senior leaders of a political party.

All India | | Updated: April 23, 2019 07:58 IST
Arun Jaitley said he did not wish to comment on the matter pending before court.


New Delhi: 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hit out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi saying his "very low credibility" has been "eroded even further" with him having to express regret to the Supreme Court over his statement in connection with the Rafale deal judgement.

Mr Jaitley said in a video message that there should be sanctity to every word spoken by senior leaders of a political party.

The BJP leader said that Mr Gandhi, of late, has made a daily routine of "making recklessly false statements". "He was wrong on several counts that I have been pointing out in the last six months. He had no qualms of taking liberty with the truth. The reality is now he has had to express regret," he said.

Mr Jaitley said he did not wish to comment on the matter pending before court.

"When public leaders express regret over their statements, that we lied to people, it is issue of credibility of such leaders. He had very low level of credibility which has been eroded even further," he said.

Explaining his remarks on the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed regret for attributing his "Chowkidar Chor Hai" remarks to the top court and said he has incorrectly done so in the "heat of the moment".

Mr Gandhi also said that his comment was deliberately used by his political opponents to gain leverage.



