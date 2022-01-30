Rahul Gandhi's Attack On 'One Arrogant Person' Over Unemployment

Unemployment: Rahul Gandhi said statistics show why students are compelled to undertake satyagraha (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked the Centre over the issue of employment, saying statistics show why students are compelled to undertaking 'satyagraha' but "one arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed".

His attack on the government came over a media report which claimed that there are 3.03 crore youth do not have work in the country.

Tagging the media report, Mr Gandhi tweeted, "These statistics show why students are compelled to undertake satyagraha".

"One arrogant person is still sitting with his eyes closed!" he said.

Mr Gandhi has been criticising the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the handling of the economy and in reining in unemployment.

