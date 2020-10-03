Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Hathras 'Politics, Not For Justice': Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani this afternoon attacked Rahul Gandhi, who will make his second attempt in three days to visit Uttar Pradesh's Hathras amid outrage over the alleged gang rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman.

"People are aware of Congress's tactics... That's why they ensured a historic win for the BJP in 2019 elections. People understand that their visit to Hathras is for their politics and not for justice to the victim," the BJP leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

