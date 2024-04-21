Rahul Gandhi Unwell, To Miss Mega INDIA Rally In Ranchi: Congress

Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi is unwell

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will not be addressing election rallies in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand today because he is unwell, said veteran party leader Jairam Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to campaign in Madhya Pradesh's Satna and Jharkhand's Ranchi today in a mega show of strength for the opposition alliance.

"Rahul Gandhi has fallen ill and he won't be able to leave Delhi at present. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will address the Ranchi rally after taking part in a public gathering in Satna," Mr Ramesh said on X - earlier known as Twitter.

श्री राहुल गांधी आज सतना और रांची में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार थे, जहां INDIA की रैली हो रही है। लेकिन वह अचानक बीमार हो गए हैं और फिलहाल नई दिल्ली से बाहर नहीं जा सकते हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे जी अवश्य सतना में जनसभा को संबोधित करने के बाद रांची… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 21, 2024



Posters of INDIA bloc leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, have beem put up in Ranchi ahead of the mega rally.

Besides Mr Kharge, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana are expected to address the rally in Ranchi.